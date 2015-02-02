FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Anbang Insurance gets U.S. go-ahead for $1.95 bln Waldorf Astoria buy
February 2, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

China's Anbang Insurance gets U.S. go-ahead for $1.95 bln Waldorf Astoria buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co has received the go-ahead from U.S. regulators for its $1.95 billion purchase of New York’s famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel, the Beijing-based insurer said on its website on Monday.

The company said the deal, which marks one of the highest prices per room ever paid for a U.S. hotel, was approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

The committee said in October it was reviewing the sale by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, citing among its reasons possible security concerns. (Reporting by Brenda Goh)

