Anbaric does not intend to buy German TenneT ops

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. energy transmission developer Anbaric Transmission said it does not intend to bid for the German operations of Dutch power grid operator TenneT now or in the future.

“Instead, Anbaric is in a dialogue with TenneT and other grid operators, state authorities and potential investors on how these investments in the offshore (energy sector) can be made in order to facilitate quick and cheap offshore grid connections”, Anbaric said in a statement on Monday.

Anbaric reacted to a media report which said the group is mulling taking a stake in German power grid operator TenneT and wants to invest around $4 billion.