FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anbaric does not intend to buy German TenneT ops
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 1, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Anbaric does not intend to buy German TenneT ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. energy transmission developer Anbaric Transmission said it does not intend to bid for the German operations of Dutch power grid operator TenneT now or in the future.

“Instead, Anbaric is in a dialogue with TenneT and other grid operators, state authorities and potential investors on how these investments in the offshore (energy sector) can be made in order to facilitate quick and cheap offshore grid connections”, Anbaric said in a statement on Monday.

Anbaric reacted to a media report which said the group is mulling taking a stake in German power grid operator TenneT and wants to invest around $4 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.