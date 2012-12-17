FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge orders Ancestry.com to disclose more info on Permira deal
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

Judge orders Ancestry.com to disclose more info on Permira deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILMINGTON, Del, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge on Monday blocked Ancestry.com Inc’s shareholder vote on the sale of the the family-research website for $1.6 billion to private equity firm Permira Investment Advisors pending added details on the sale process.

Ancestry.com shareholders had sued to prevent a vote to approve the deal, arguing the sale was riddled with conflicts, lacked disclosures about the sale process and used legal steps that locked out competing bids.

An attorney for Ancestry.com indicated to the court he anticipated those disclosures would be made in time to allow the shareholder vote on the deal on Dec. 27 as scheduled.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.