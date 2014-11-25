FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anchor Group says raised 250 mln rand through share issue
November 25, 2014

BRIEF-Anchor Group says raised 250 mln rand through share issue

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Anchor Group Ltd

* Raised r249 955 950 and will issue 40 315 476 shares at 620 cents per share under its general authority to issue shares for cash

* Issue price approximates 30 day volume-weighted average price (“vwap”) of 622 cents, being date that price of issue of shares under general authority was agreed

* Listing of 40.3 million additional shares is expected to be on or about friday, 5 december 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

