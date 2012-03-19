FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Anderson Energy loss narrows on higher prices
March 19, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Anderson Energy loss narrows on higher prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas company Anderson Energy Ltd posted a narrower quarterly loss on higher prices for oil and natural gas liquids and increased production.

For October-December the company’s loss narrowed to C$32.2 million, or 19 Canadian cents a share, from C$36.5 million, or 21 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Oil and gas sales rose 36 percent to C$32.6 million.

Oil and natural gas liquids production rose 56 percent to 2,837 barrels per day.

Shares of the company closed at 61 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

0 : 0
