March 20 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S.-based agribusiness Andersons Inc jumped nearly 6 percent on Friday, outpacing others in the sector, after a Bloomberg report speculated that Glencore PLC could be interested in acquiring the company.

The story mentioned Glencore's interest in expanding its agricultural assets. (Click on: here) (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)