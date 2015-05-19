FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Andersons says will not profit from Kay Flo acquisition this year
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Andersons says will not profit from Kay Flo acquisition this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - Andersons Inc will not make a profit this year from its acquisition of Kay Flo Industries because the deal came after the seasonal business spike for the fertilizer company, Andersons chief operating officer Hal Reed said on Tuesday.

Grain and fertilizer handler and ethanol maker Andersons said it paid $125 million for South Dakota-based Kay Flo, which will expand Andersons’ reach in the western portion of the U.S. Corn Belt.

“The generation of gross profit (in U.S. fertilizer sales) comes in the spring season, so there will be a loss,” Reed said

on a conference call with analysts, adding that the loss will not be a “terribly significant number.” (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.