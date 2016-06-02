HC2 Holdings broadens offer for U.S. grain handler Andersons

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - HC2 Holdings Inc broadened its offer to buy parts of The Andersons Inc on Thursday, days after the loss-making U.S. grain handler said an earlier proposal to break up its business units was dead on arrival.

HC2, a holding company run by former hedge fund manager Philip Falcone, said it would pay $1.15 billion for Andersons' grain, rail and ethanol operations in its latest attempt to take control of the company.

The firm adjusted its offer to "include the interest in the ethanol assets by yet another strategic partner," after bidding $950 million just for Andersons' grain and rail businesses last month, according to a letter Falcone sent to the agricultural company.

Falcone restated an offer to acquire all of Andersons for $37 per share in cash, or a total price of $1 billion, plus the assumption of $402 million in debt.

Andersons in May rejected HC2's $1 billion takeover offer as too low, calling the bid an attempt to capitalize on a sharp downturn in the U.S. agricultural economy.

Andersons' shares closed at $36.36 on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Andersons said in an investor presentation that HC2's proposal to acquire the grain and rail businesses was a "non-starter" because the company's units are complementary.