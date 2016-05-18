FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. grain handler Andersons rejects HC2 Holdings' $1 bln bid
May 18, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

U.S. grain handler Andersons rejects HC2 Holdings' $1 bln bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. grain handler Andersons Inc said it rejected a takeover bid from HC2 Holdings Inc for about $1 billion in cash, calling the bid “opportunistic”.

Andersons’ shares were up 29 percent at $33.50 in premarket trading.

“We believe HC2’s proposals ignore our value and prospects as a standalone entity and represent an opportunistic attempt to acquire the company at a low point in the industry cycle,” Chairman Mike Anderson said in a statement.

HC2 Holdings, a company run by former hedge fund manager Philip Falcone, said on Tuesday that it had made a bid for Andersons for $37 per share, which represents a 42 percent premium to Andersons’ Tuesday close. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

