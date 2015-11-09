FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Andhra Bank seeks to sell $209 mln worth bad loans to ARCs
November 9, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Andhra Bank seeks to sell $209 mln worth bad loans to ARCs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - State-run Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS) is seeking to sell bad loans worth about 13.88 billion rupees ($209 million) to asset reconstruction companies, according to a newspaper advertisement on Monday.

The bad loans are in 29 accounts, the bank said in the advertisement.

Andhra Bank on Saturday reported a 74 percent increase in its second-quarter net profit to 2.51 billion rupees from a year earlier. Its gross bad loan ratio eased to 5.71 percent from 5.75 percent in the first quarter.

($1 = 66.4200 rupees)

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
