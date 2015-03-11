FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Andorra's BPA an isolated case, supervisors say
March 11, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

Andorra's BPA an isolated case, supervisors say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANDORRA, March 11 (Reuters) - Andorra’s financial supervisory body INAF on Wednesday said an investigation into alleged money laundering at lender Banca Privada D‘Andorra (BPA) was an isolated case, with no implications for other banks in the principality.

“The investigations into alleged money laundering are limited to one concrete bank, they do not cast doubt on Andorra’s financial sector,” INAF head Maria Cosan told a news conference on Wednesday, a day after Andorra’s financial authority took control of privately-owned BPA.

The United States declared the bank as under suspicion for money laundering. (Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
