FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish court suspends Banco Madrid insolvency proceedings
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Spanish court suspends Banco Madrid insolvency proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 17 (Reuters) - A Spanish court on Tuesday said it was suspending insolvency proceedings at Banco Madrid while it waited for guidance from the country’s bank restructuring fund FROB on whether it wanted to wind down or restructure the lender.

FROB is the state vehicle which bailed out several banks during a financial crisis two years ago. The court said in a written ruling that FROB had 14 days to clarify its plans and whether it would rescue the bank.

Spanish government officials have said that no public funds would be used at Banco Madrid, which filed for bankruptcy on Monday after customers withdrew funds in the wake of a money laundering scandal at its Andorran parent bank BPA. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.