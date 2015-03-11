FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Banco Madrid says operates independently from Andorra's BPA
March 11, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Banco Madrid says operates independently from Andorra's BPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 11 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Banco Madrid, owned by Andorra’s Banca Privada D‘Andorra (BPA), on Wednesday said it was still operating normally a day after Spanish and Andorran authorities took control of the bank and its parent company.

The Madrid-based bank said in a statement its board would meet on Wednesday to kick off internal proceedings as part of an ongoing cooperation with the Bank of Spain investigation.

It added it operated totally independently from BPA and under Spanish supervision and was confident the investigation would show it had always abided by the law. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)

