Andorra sacks board of lender BPA amid money-laundering probe

MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - The Andorra government has dismissed the board of private bank Banca Privada d‘Andorra (BPA) and sacked three managers in the wake of a money-laundering investigation in the principality.

“The board has been dismissed en masse,” a spokesman for the Andorra government said. Separately a spokesman for its financial watchdog said three managers had also been removed.

Andorra took control of privately-owned BPA on Tuesday, citing alleged bad practice amid a probe into alleged money-laundering.