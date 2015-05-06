Andorra bank owners urge U.S. to drop money laundering label

May 6 (Reuters) - The owners of Andorra’s Grupo Banca Privada d‘Andorra (BPA) on Wednesday rejected U.S. allegations that the lender laundered money for criminal gangs in Russia, China and Venezuela.

FinCEN, part of the U.S. Treasury Department, designated BPA as a “financial institution of primary money laundering concern” in March, effectively shutting it out of international financial markets.

In a letter to FinCEN, lawyers for Ramon and Higini Cierco said the designation should be withdrawn because it appeared to be largely based on events that occurred “some years in the past” which were already under legal review.

“No imminent risk is identified, but even if the risk were imminent, the Cierco brothers would have addressed them immediately,” according to the letter sent by Washington-based law firm Lewis Baach.

FinCEN declined to comment.

Andorra, a tiny principality wedged between France and Spain, took control of BPA in March, dismissing the board, including the Cierco brothers, who were non-executive co-chairmen of the bank, and capping cash withdrawals to staunch an outflow of funds.

The brothers said FinCEN’s findings were a complete shock, particularly as they had hired KPMG and Deloitte to conduct annual anti-money laundering (AML) audits on the bank.

“The Cierco brothers received regular confirmation from leading auditors and their regulators that BPA complied with applicable AML laws and regulations,” the letter said.

Deloitte declined to comment. KPMG was not immediately available to comment.

The U.S. allegations include that BPA facilitated the movement of $4.2 billion in transfers related to Venezuelan money laundering.

A judicial source told Reuters that Spain’s anti-corruption prosecutor is looking into whether similar activity occurred at the bank’s Spanish unit. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins in Dublin, Douwe Miedema in Washington and Jesus Aguado in Madrid; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)