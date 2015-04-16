FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
April 16, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Andreessen Horowitz hires Facebook former general counsel Ted Ullyot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has hired Facebook Inc’s former general counsel Ted Ullyot for handling its policy and regulatory affairs.

Andreessen Horowitz has set up a policy and regulatory affairs team to manage regulatory and legal issues related to technology companies, a spokeswoman for the firm said on Thursday.

Andreessen Horowitz’s portfolio includes online home rental marketplace Airbnb and ride-sharing service Lyft, both of which have faced regulatory issues.

Ullyot has earlier been a litigation partner in Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He has also served as a deputy assistant to former U.S. President George W. Bush and chief of staff at the Justice Department under former attorney general Alberto Gonzales. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

