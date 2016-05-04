FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Andritz Q1 core profit tops forecast
May 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Austria's Andritz Q1 core profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Austrian engineering group Andritz’s first-quarter core profit rose 14 percent, beating analysts’ estimates, as strong activity in its pulp and paper business offset weakness in metals projects.

The company, which forecast a slight decline in full-year sales, said on Wednesday several projects in hydropower and metals had been stopped temporarily or delayed due to uncertain demand.

The Graz-based group reported a 13 percent fall in order intake and 9 percent drop in sales in the quarter.

The company reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 83.9 million euros ($96.3 million) in the three months ended March 31. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected 81.1 million euros.

$1 = 0.8710 euros Reporting by Sylwia Lasek and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
