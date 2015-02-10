Andritz, GE win 400 mln eur order for British hydropower project

VIENNA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Austrian engineering group Andritz in a consortium with GE will supply electro-mechanical equipment to a tidal hydropower project in Wales in Britain for around 400 million euros ($452.96 million), it said on Tuesday.

Tidal Lagoon Swansea Bay’s hydropower plant will be located in the Severn Estuary and will have an installed capacity of 16 units with more than 20 megawatts each. Commercial operation is due to start in 2019.

The Austrian company’s share amounts to around 250 million euros. ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)