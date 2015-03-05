FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Andritz to double dividend on record order intake
March 5, 2015

Austria's Andritz to double dividend on record order intake

VIENNA, March 5 (Reuters) - Austrian engineering group Andritz plans to double its dividend to 1 euro per share for 2014 as its order intake and backlog touched all-time highs, the company said on Thursday, reiterating forecasts of higher net profit in 2015.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) reached 145.1 million euros ($160 million), above the average estimate of 128 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

$1 = 0.9066 euros Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

