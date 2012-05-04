FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Andritz keeps outlook as Q1 net beats
May 4, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Andritz keeps outlook as Q1 net beats

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 net profit 50.5 million vs poll average 44.9 mln

* Still sees higher 2012 sales and profit (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, May 4 (Reuters) - Austrian engineering group Andritz reiterated it expected sales and profit to rise in 2012 after first-quarter earnings beat market expectations.

Net income after minority interests rose more than a third to 50.5 million euros ($66.4 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected 44.9 million.

Chief Executive Wolfgang Leitner said the company saw solid project activity in all markets but only moderate development in its Metals business area.

That solid demand - especially from developing countries - and its high order backlog should allow the company to boost profits this year, it said, as it had previously forecast in March.

Sales in the quarter rose 28 percent to 1.19 billion euros, with the pulp and paper division leading a broad advance.

Order intake fell 18 percent to 1.36 billion from a year earlier, when it had got a major pulp and paper order.

Its order backlog was up 5.3 percent from the end of the previous year. ($1=0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

