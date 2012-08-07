UPDATE 1-Andritz says customer jitters growing, shares fall

* Q2 net profit up 13 pct at 58.2 mln euros vs average forecast 59.3 mln

* Reiterates sees higher 2012 sales and profits

* CEO sees growing uncertainty among customers

* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds comments from news conference)

VIENNA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Austrian engineering group Andritz’s brisk growth may start to run out of steam as customers for its paper plants and hydropower turbines grow increasingly cautious, it said on Tuesday while sticking to its forecast for higher 2012 sales and profit.

The company still has a full order book and generated solid second-quarter growth.

“But we are seeing a question mark or two over big projects in China and Brazil as well,” Chief Executive Wolfgang Leitner told reporters, citing a “clearly higher degree of uncertainty about further developments among our customers”.

Its shares fell as much as 6.6 percent and were down 3.1 percent at 44.10 euros by 1153 GMT in a flat Austrian market .

New orders fell nearly 40 percent in the second quarter to 1.2 billion euros, but Leitner attributed that to a large order in the year-ago period. Orders on hand stood at nearly 7 billion euros at the end of June.

Demand in the paper sector remained robust, with customers set to award large orders by mid-2013. Finnish rival Metso has also given an upbeat outlook.

Andritz’s second-quarter net income after minority interests rose 13 percent to 58.2 million euros ($72.2 million), just missing the average estimate of 59.3 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Growth next year should get a boost from its 600 million euro takeover of German peer Schuler AG. The 20-euro-per-share cash offer runs until Aug. 13.

Leitner said Schuler was likely to remain a separately listed company.