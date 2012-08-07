FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Andritz sticks to outlook after Q2 profit miss
August 7, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

Andritz sticks to outlook after Q2 profit miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Austrian engineering group Andritz reiterated it expected sales and profit to rise in 2012 even as second-quarter earnings narrowly lagged market expectations.

Net income after minority interests rose 13 percent to 58.2 million euros ($72.2 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected 59.3 million.

“In spite of the increasing uncertainty with regard to the economic development in our main end customer industries as well as in China and South America, we currently still see sufficient project activity in the majority of the markets that we serve,” Chief Executive Wolfgang Leitner said on Tuesday.

He said sales and profit should rise but added:

“If, however, the global economy continues to suffer more severe setbacks in 2012, this could have a negative impact on the sales and earnings developments of the Andritz group, making it impossible to achieve the sales and earnings targets set.” ($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)

