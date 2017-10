FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - Austrian engineering group Andritz on Tuesday said it made a takeover bid for German peer Schuler for 20 euros ($25.1) per share, a 26 percent premium over Schuler’s Monday close.

Andritz said it had already bought a 38.5 percent stake in Schuler from investment vehicle Schuler Beteiligungen GmbH. ($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)