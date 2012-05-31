FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Andritz raises Schuler stake to more than 48.5 pct
May 31, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Andritz raises Schuler stake to more than 48.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 31 (Reuters) - Austrian engineering group Andritz has acquired more than 10 percent of German rival Schuler AG since it made a 20 euro per share cash offer on Tuesday, Andritz said.

“Together with its previous acquisition of Schuler AG shares still subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities, Andritz now has access to more than 48.5 percent of the total shares,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

The offer price, a 26 percent premium over Monday’s closing price, valued Schuler at 594 million euros ($736.1 million), according to Reuters calculations. Schuler was trading at 20.25 euros by 0947 GMT.

$1 = 0.8069 euros Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman

