FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Andritz builds Schuler stake to nearly 63.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 4, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Andritz builds Schuler stake to nearly 63.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 4 (Reuters) - Austrian engineering group Andritz has acquired another stake of just under 10 percent in German peer Schuler AG since it made a 20 euro per share cash offer last week, Andritz said.

“Andritz now holds just under 25 percent of the shares in Schuler AG and, with the shares acquired previously and subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities, has access to just under 63.5 percent in total,” it said on Monday.

The offer price valued Schuler at 594 million euros ($734.4 million), according to Reuters calculations. Schuler eased 0.7 percent to 20.15 euros by 1218 GMT, while Andritz fell 1.7 percent to 40.285 euros. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.