Oil trader Andy Hall's fund up 10 pct in 2014, biggest gain in 4 years

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Trading gains in 2014 for oil trader Andy Hall were his biggest in four years, as a volatile market sent crude prices crashing to their lowest since 2009.

Hall’s Westport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck Capital Management, which manages about $3 billion, posted a gain of just over 10 percent last year, according to a letter it sent its investors and seen by Reuters on Thursday. That was the fund’s biggest annual gain since 2010. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)