FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Anf Immobilier, Credit Agricole Assurances, DCB International buy offices from Aerium
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Anf Immobilier, Credit Agricole Assurances, DCB International buy offices from Aerium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - ANF Immobilier SA :

* ANF Immobilier, Credit Agricole Assurances and DCB International acquire 40,000 m² of offices in Lyon from Aerium

* The three buildings, ‘Lafayette’, ‘Stratege’ and ‘Recamier’ are regional headquarters of Areva

* ‘Lafayette’ and ‘Stratege’ have been acquired by ANF Immobilier

* HSBC France has provided financing for 60 pct of the operation over five years

* ANF Immobilier has entered into a partnership with Credit Agricole Assurances whereby ownership of ‘Lafayette’ and ‘Stratege’ will be changed to 55 pct for ANF Immobilier and 45 pct for Credit Agricole Assurances subject to approval by European competition authorities

* ‘Recamier’ is majority owned by local firm DCB International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.