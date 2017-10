HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s Angang Steel Co Ltd said on Friday that it expects to record a net loss of 1.888 billion yuan ($299.34 million) for the first quarter.

Angang Steel made the announcement on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The company posted a net loss of 2.16 billion yuan for 2011 on an increase in raw materials and fuel prices that exceeded the rise in the price of steel products.