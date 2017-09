Jan 20 (Reuters) - Angel Yeast :

* Says expects 2015 net profit to increase by 70-100 percent (249-294 million yuan) compared with 2014

* Says 2014 net profit was 147 million yuan

* Comments that increased income and decreased financial costs are the main reasons

* 2015 net profit estimate is 275.1 million yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2ACrLn

