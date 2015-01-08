FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Simon Blakey, Matthew Mead join Angel CoFund executive committee
January 8, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Simon Blakey, Matthew Mead join Angel CoFund executive committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Angel CoFund, a UK government-backed fund for promising British businesses, appointed angel investors Simon Blakey and Matthew Mead to its executive committee.

Blakey runs Avonmore Developments with his brother and he has been an early-stage investor since 1999, Angel CoFund said in a statement.

Mead is currently the chief investment officer of Nesta and he manages the Nesta venture fund.

The two will join the existing committee of 12 investors to preside over the 100-million-pound ($151 million) fund’s future investment decisions. ($1 = 0.66 pounds) (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)

