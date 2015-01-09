FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-Simon Blakey, Matthew Mead join Angel CoFund investment committee (Jan 8)
#Market News
January 9, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Simon Blakey, Matthew Mead join Angel CoFund investment committee (Jan 8)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Jan 8 story, corrects paragraph 1 and headline to say Blakey and Mead joined the investment committee, not the executive committee)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Angel CoFund, a UK government-backed fund for promising British businesses, appointed angel investors Simon Blakey and Matthew Mead to its investment committee.

Blakey runs Avonmore Developments with his brother and he has been an early-stage investor since 1999, Angel CoFund said in a statement.

Mead is currently the chief investment officer of Nesta and he manages the Nesta venture fund.

The two will join the existing committee of 12 investors to preside over the 100-million-pound ($151 million) fund’s future investment decisions. ($1 = 0.66 pounds) (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
