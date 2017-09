Aug 26 (Reuters) - Alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon & Co said it appointed Josh Baumgarten as senior managing director and head of credit.

Baumgarten will report to Chief Investment Officer Michael Gordon, and will be responsible for overseeing the New York-based firm’s credit strategies.

Baumgarten most recently was a senior managing director with the investment banking firm Blackstone Group. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)