CORRECTED-IAC/InterActiveCorp to make another bid for Angie's List - NY Post
February 3, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-IAC/InterActiveCorp to make another bid for Angie's List - NY Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes incorrect reference to Tinder in the fourth paragraph)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp is preparing to make another run for consumer review website operator Angie’s List Inc, the New York Post reported.

"This will be a big run," the Post reported, citing a source close to the situation. (nyp.st/1P5bZpi)

Angie’s List in November rejected IAC’s offer for about $512 million, saying the proposal “dramatically undervalues” the company and its long-term standalone prospects.

IAC/InterActiveCorp owns Investopedia and video-sharing website Vimeo.

Angie’ s List and IAC/InterActiveCorp couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
