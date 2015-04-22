FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angie's List quarterly revenue rises 15 pct
April 22, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Angie's List quarterly revenue rises 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Angie’s List Inc, which operates a website that allows users to review local businesses, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from advertising contracts.

The company reported a profit of $4.4 million, or 7 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $3.8 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $83.5 million from 72.7 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

