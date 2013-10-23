FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angie's List revenue misses estimates; shares fall
October 23, 2013 / 8:33 PM / 4 years ago

Angie's List revenue misses estimates; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Online review company Angie’s List Inc reported quarterly revenue that fell short of the average analyst estimate as marketing expenses rose and first-year membership renewal rates declined.

Angie’s List shares were down 15 percent in after-market trading.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $13.5 million, or 23 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $18.5 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 56 percent to $65.5 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $66.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Marketing expenses rose 8 percent, while the first-year membership renewal rate slipped to 75 percent from 76 percent. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

