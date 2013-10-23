UPDATE 2-Angie's List revenue misses estimates; shares fall

* 3rd-quarter loss/shr $0.23 vs est loss/share $0.20

* Revenue $65.5 mln vs est $66.1 mln

* Expects 4th-quarter revenue $68 mln-$69 mln vs est. $70.4 mln

* Shares fall as much as 15 percent in extended trading (Adds analyst comment)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Online review company Angie’s List Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as first-year membership renewal rates fell, and it forecast current-quarter revenue that also fell short of market estimates.

Angie’s List shares were down 5 percent in extended trading after closing at $15.45 on Nasdaq.

The company forecast revenue of $68 million to $69 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $70.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-year membership renewal rates slipped to 75 percent in the third quarter from 76 percent a year earlier, while marketing expenses rose 8 percent.

“Subscribers came in a little lower than expected and acquisition costs and marketing expenses were higher than projected for the quarter,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Andre Sequin told Reuters.

Angie’s List, which went public in November 2011, allows users to rate local businesses. Paid members are allowed access to ratings and reviews, while unpaid members can only rate.

The company, which competes with Yelp Inc and HomeAdvisor Inc, earns revenue from subscription fees and advertising from higher-rated businesses.

“Member acquisitions are lower than I like,” Chief Executive Bill Oesterle said on a conference call with analysts.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $13.5 million, or 23 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $18.5 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a loss of 20 cents per share.

Revenue rose 56 percent to $65.5 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $66.1 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Don Sebastian)