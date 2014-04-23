Angie's List posts smaller quarterly loss

April 23 (Reuters) - Angie’s List Inc, which operates a website that allows users to review local businesses, reported a smaller quarterly loss as it signed up more paid customers for its services.

Angie’s shares rose 7 percent in extended trading.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $3.8 million, or 6 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $7.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 40 percent to $72.7 million.

Angie’s paid memberships rose 35 percent to about 2.6 million in the quarter. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)