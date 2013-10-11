FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-AngioDynamics Q1 loss per share $0.01
October 11, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-AngioDynamics Q1 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects sixth bullet to say company reported non-GAAP earnings per share, not loss, in Q1)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oct 10 (Reuters) - AngioDynamics Inc : * Reports fiscal 2014 first quarter financial results * Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01 * Sees Q2 revenue $85 million to $88 million * Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 sales $83.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.5 million * Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 * Says company raises FY 2014 guidance for revenue and adjusted EPS excluding amortization * Raising revenue expectations, following the recent distributor acquisition, to a range of $347 million to $353 million“ * Increasing FY adjusted EPS without amortization to be $0.63-$0.67” * FY 2014 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $348.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees Q2 adjusted EPS without amortization is expected to be $0.12-$0.15 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

