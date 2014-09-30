FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anglo American gets operating permit for Brazil iron ore project
September 30, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

Anglo American gets operating permit for Brazil iron ore project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc received an operating license for a iron ore mine and processing plant in Brazil’s state of Minas Gerais, the company said on Tuesday, moving the long-delayed and over-budget project closer to completion.

The London-based global miner expects to ship the first ore from the Minas-Rio Project by the end of this year using its docks at the Port of Acu in Rio de Janeiro state, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

