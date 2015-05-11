CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 3-Anglo may raise Brazil iron ore capacity to 29 mln t/yr by 2018-20

(Anglo American corrects information from their web site in sixth paragraph to say Minas Rio project produces pellet feed, not iron ore pellets)

BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL, May 11 (Reuters) - Anglo American may increase capacity at its Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil by nearly 10 percent, a move that could cut unit costs at the troubled $13 billion project, the company’s Brazil chief executive said on Monday.

Production volume could rise as high as 29 million tonnes in the 2018-2020 period, 9.4 percent more than the mine’s expected capacity of 26.5 million tonnes a year, Paulo Castellari, Anglo’s CEO for Brazil, told reporters at a presentation near Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Adding new capacity without large additional investments brings down per-tonne costs for bulk commodities. This could help Anglo’s Minas-Rio mine compete with low-cost producers such as Brazil’s Vale SA and Australia’s BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd, which have cash costs of between $20 and $30 per tonne.

Cash costs at Minas-Rio are expected to be between $33 and $35 per tonne, Castellari said.

This year, costs are expected to be nearly double that figure at about $60 per tonne as the recently opened mine ramps up output.

The Minas-Rio project sends iron ore 529 kilometers (329 miles) from its central highlands mine in Minas Gerais state via a slurry pipeline to a port north of Rio de Janeiro where it loads pellet-feed grade ore onto ships for export.

Minas-Rio cost $5.5 billion to acquire the rights from Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista and $8.4 billion to build. It is the largest-ever foreign investment in Brazil.

After taking a $4 billion write-down on the project in 2012, Anglo began operations at Minas-Rio late last year, nearly five years behind schedule and after a China-driven iron-ore price boom went bust.

Iron ore prices in the Chinese spot market .IO62-CNI=SI, the largest for the steel-making ingredient, rose 3.3 percent on Monday to $62.50 a tonne, the highest in more than two months.

Iron ore, though, is nearly 40 percent cheaper than a year ago and trades at some of its lowest levels since spot-market pricing became the world benchmark in 2008.

Castellari said Anglo had so far been pleased with the premium the company was receiving for its high-iron-content ore but declined to say how much more he gets per tonne above the benchmark spot price. (Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Grant McCool, Marguerita Choy, David Gregorio and Chris Reese)