Anglo American to sell its 50 pct stake in Lafarge Tarmac to Lafarge
#Basic Materials
July 7, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Anglo American to sell its 50 pct stake in Lafarge Tarmac to Lafarge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American Plc said it would sell its 50 percent stake in Lafarge Tarmac to Lafarge for a minimum value of 885 million pounds ($1.51 billion) in cash, on a debt and cash free basis.

The sale will be subject to a number of conditions including the completion of the Lafarge-Holcim merger, Anglo American said in a statement.

Anglo American and Lafarge would work towards finalising the terms of a definitive agreement in the third quarter of 2014, the company said. ($1 = 0.5877 British pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

