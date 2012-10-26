FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anglo American says CEO Cynthia Carroll to step down
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Anglo American says CEO Cynthia Carroll to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Miner Anglo American said on Friday Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll has decided to step down from her post with the board’s agreement.

The firm said Carroll will remain in her post until a successor has been appointed and an appropriate transition has taken place.

Carroll, CEO since 2007, said “next year I will be entering my seventh year as CEO and I feel that the time will be right to hand over to a successor.”

On Thursday Anglo posted increased production in five of its seven key commodities including copper, as it braces for the full impact of crippling South African strikes that have ratcheted up pressure on the management team.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.