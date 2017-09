April 20 (Reuters) - Global mining company Anglo American Plc said Finance Director Rene Medori would retire in 2017 when he reaches the age of 60.

Anglo American, which has been struggling with a slump in the price of commodities, said it was beginning a process to appoint a successor, and that Medori would continue to serve in his role until one is found. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)