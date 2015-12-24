FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anglo American to sell interest in Australian coal mine
December 24, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Anglo American to sell interest in Australian coal mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Global mining giant Anglo American Plc said it would sell its majority interest in Dartbrook coal mine in Australia to Australian Pacific Coal Ltd in a deal worth up to A$50 million ($36.35 million).

Anglo American, which announced a restructuring of its assets earlier this month, said the deal would comprise of A$25 million in cash, with the rest being received in the form of royalty payments.

The company said Dartbrook mine, in which it has an 83.3 percent stake, has been on care and maintenance since 2006.

$1 = 1.3757 Australian dollars Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

