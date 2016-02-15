Moody's downgrades Anglo American's debt to "junk"

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American Plc’s debt was downgraded further into “junk” territory by Moody’s Investor Service, which cited a deterioration in commodities market conditions and a “longer and more uncertain deleveraging period”.

Moody’s downgraded the company to (P)Ba3 from (P)Baa3, and said the outlook on the ratings was negative.

Moody’s said it does not expect Anglo American to generate enough operating cash flows to deliver substantial organic debt reduction in the next two years.

The company is expected to report full-year results on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; editing by Adrian Croft)