Anglo American completes De Beers stake acquisition

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American said it completed the acquisition of the Oppenheimer family’s interest in diamond producer De Beers, paying $5.2 billion to raise its stake to 85 percent.

Anglo, which already owned 45 percent of De Beers, said the final price it paid was higher than the $5.1 billion agreed purchase price, as a number of adjustments were made which were provided for under the sale agreement.

The stake sale, announced by the Oppenheimers in November, was given the go-ahead by regulators in July.