AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 16, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Anglo American, Lafarge sell UK building assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Miner Anglo American and French cement maker Lafarge said they agreed to sell some British construction materials assets for up to 285 million pounds, enabling the the pair to proceed with their building materials joint venture.

The divestment, which includes one of the UK’s largest cement plants, was a condition set by Britain’s Competition Commission to allow the two companies to combine their building materials businesses.

Anglo American and Lafarge said on Friday Mittal Investments agreed to buy the assets for a 272 million pounds ($432 million) including up to 30 million pounds contingent on future performance.

