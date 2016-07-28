FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Anglo American rebuffs merger interest from India's Agarwal -Bloomberg
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Anglo American rebuffs merger interest from India's Agarwal -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc, has rebuffed informal approaches by Indian mining and metals tycoon Anil Agarwal, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Agarwal, who has majority control of Hindustan Zinc Ltd through Vedanta Ltd, contacted Anglo to discuss potential ideas including a combination with the Indian zinc miner, Bloomberg also reported. (bloom.bg/2aNIASf)

Vedanta had sweetened its offer for taking over subsidiary Cairn India Ltd last week, after an initial bid had been stymied for a year.

Anglo American , Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc, were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.