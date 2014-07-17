Anglo American raises H1 iron ore, copper output

July 17 (Reuters) - Miner Anglo American Plc, smarting from a 5-month strike at its platinum operations, reported higher iron ore and copper output for the first half of the year.

Production of iron ore, the biggest money earner for Anglo American last year, rose 5 percent to 22.8 million tonnes for the six months ended June 30.

Output of copper, which contributed about a quarter of the company’s earnings last year, rose 12 percent to 396,400 tonnes. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)