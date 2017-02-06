By Barbara Lewis
| CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN Feb 6 Technological improvements have
boosted productivity by 40 percent over the last three years and
a further 40 percent can be delivered by 2020, Anglo American
Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said on Monday.
"Since we started thinking about our business in a very
different way, our productivity is up by around 40 percent since
2013," Cutifani told the annual Mining Indaba conference in Cape
Town.
"I would expect to see the same level of improvement from
where we are today to be delivered through our current
programmes by 2020."
Anglo was focused on the smart use of data and "integrated
systems thinking" to cut maintenance spending and reduce safety
risks.
"We are using advanced analytics to interrogate existing
data and to estimate the probability of component failure in
some of our most important mining equipment," he said.
Miners have been focused on cutting costs and boosting
productivity in recent years as metals prices slumped, hitting
multi-year lows early last year and squeezing profits.
Anglo reported a sharp production fall at its Los Bronces
copper mine in Chile at the end of last year offsetting an
overall increase in mineral output across its mines.
The global mining sector recovered strongly last year as
metals prices rebounded, led by Anglo American, the top
performer in the FTSE 100 index as the company's shares
recovered from a big sell-off in 2015.
Although the worst period for the mining sector may have
passed, tough and uncertain times continue to lie ahead,
Cutifani said.
"That is why resilience is so important," he said. "We have
to be leaner, we have to be hungry and we have to keep evolving
quicker than our competitors."
